COVID-19: Indian Railways to convert 20,000 coaches as isolation wards

Indian Railways has decided to modify 20,000 coaches into quarantine/ isolation coaches to augment the quarantine facilities to treat COVID-19 patients.

This decision was taken after a meeting between Armed Forces Medical Services, Medical Department of various Zonal Railways, and Ayushman Bharat, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Five Zonal Railways have already prepared prototypes for the quarantine/ isolation coaches.

"These modified 20000 coaches can accommodate up to 3.2 lakh possible beds for isolation needs. Work on modification of 5000 coaches, which are to be converted initially into quarantine/ isolation coaches has already started. These 5000 coaches would be having the capacity to accommodate up to 80000 beds. One coach is expected to have 16 beds for isolation", railways said in a statement.

"Only Non-AC ICF sleeper coaches are being planned to be utilized for conversion into Quarantine/ isolation coaches. One Indian style toilet is to be converted into a bathing room. It is to be equipped with a bucket, mug and soap dispenser. Taps with lift type handle would be provided in washbasins. Similar tap to be provided at the proper height so that bucket can be filled," the statement said.

The Director-General, Railway Health Services will issue detailed SOP for operation and use of these quarantine/isolation coaches/trains. The Zonal Railways have been advised to plan for the above modifications immediately and inform the date of readiness of these coaches.