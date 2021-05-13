Covid-19: Indrani Mukerjea seeks interim bail on health ground

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has sought interim bail on health grounds after testing Covid-19 positive.

The prosecution on Thursday submitted its reply opposing her bail plea before special CBl court judge J C Jagadale.

The court noted that it has received Mukerjea's written submissions on the bail alongwith a letter from the Byculla jail in central Mumbai, where she is currently lodged.

Mukerjea had tested coronavirus positive in the last week of April, following which, she had written to the court seeking interim bail on health grounds.

Meanwhile, her regular bail plea is pending before the Bombay High court.

In June last year also, she had sought interim bail, citing the spread of Covid-19 in the prison.

Mukerjea is facing trial for allegedly killing her daughter Sheena Bora.

Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Mukerjea was arrested in August 2015.

Later, former media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. He is currently out on bail granted by the high court earlier this year.