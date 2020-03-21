COVID-19: Mumbai Metro to suspend operations on Sunday

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 21 2020, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 14:57 ist
Workers sanitize Mumbai Metro in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

The Mumbai Metro One will suspend its operations on Sunday to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'janata' curfew in wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The transport body announced the move through its official Twitter handle @MumMetro.

"In continuation of our fight against #Covid19 and in support of Hon'ble PM's appeal of #JanataCurfew, #MumbaiMetroOne suspends operations on 22/03/2020 (Sunday) for the entire day, to encourage people to stay at home and make 'Janta Curfew' an unprecedented success," it said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The Mumbai Metro One, which runs between Ghatkopar and Versova, is widely used by Mumbaikars to cut travel time between western and central suburbs.

Maharashtra has so far recorded 63 positive cases of Covid-19, the highest in the country. 

Mumbai Metro
Coronavirus
COVID-19
