COVID-19: Navi Mumbai heads for partial lockdown

COVID-19: Navi Mumbai heads for partial lockdown

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 21 2020, 14:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2020, 14:39 ist
Police personnel patrol a deserted street of APMC market after it was closed in wake of coronavirus outbreak, in Navi Mumbai. (Credit: PTI)

Commercial establishments, corporate firms and manufacturing units in neighbouring Navi Mumbai will remain closed till further orders to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

Data centres, IT service providers will operate with only 10 per cent staff, while banks, insurance companies and internet service providers will function with essential staff only, he said.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

The order, issued by the Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, will cause the city to shut down partially.

As per the order, production and manufacturing units that function continuously may operate with 25 per cent of their total manpower.

Meanwhile, the movement of vehicles near isolation centres and quarantine facilities such as the NMMC General Hospital and a centre at sector 14 in Vashi has been restricted, the official said.

Spitting in public spaces will attract a fine of Rs 250, he said, adding that people found violating the containment measures will be booked under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act, 2005. 

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mumbai
Navi Mumbai
Maharashtra
India
shutdown
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Anil Ambani has to pay $100 million by March 20 end

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

Netflix and others to cease HD streaming over virus

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

How long until news if Tokyo Olympics will happen?

 