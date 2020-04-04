Ensure medical equipment available: PM to officials

COVID-19: PM directs officials to ensure sufficient availability of essential medical equipment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a meeting of various empowered groups set up to respond to the coronavirus threat and directed officials to ensure sufficient availability of all essential medical equipment such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and ventilators.

In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office said Modi reviewed the countrywide preparedness regarding availability of hospitals, proper isolation and quarantine facilities as well as disease surveillance, testing and critical care training.

