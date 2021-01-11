Covid-19: Serum Institute gets 'Covishield' vaccine purchase order from Centre

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

"We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon," a senior SII official told PTI.

The government has already announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.

The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech's indigenous "Covaxin" earlier this month.