Covid-19: Serum Institute gets 'Covishield' vaccine purchase order from Centre

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Jan 11 2021, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 17:19 ist
Representative image/Credit: Reuters Photo

The Serum Institute on India on Monday said it has received the purchase order from the Centre for the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

"We have received the (purchase) order from the Government of India on Monday afternoon," a senior SII official told PTI.

Read: India to buy 11 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from Serum Institute

The government has already announced that the process of administering the vaccine will start on on January 16.

The SII vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca was cleared for emergency use along with Bharat Biotech's indigenous "Covaxin" earlier this month.

