COVID-19: Testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should be in focus in next few weeks: PM Narendra Modi tells CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers that to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the focus in the next few weeks.
Interacting with them through video conference, he said it is necessary to ensure availability of separate and dedicated hospital facilities for COVID-19 patients.
Modi told the chief ministers that it is important to formulate a common exit strategy to ensure the staggered re-emergence of the population once the lockdown ends, an official statement said.
