Covid-19 vaccination: Over 20 lakh beneficiaries inoculated

Over 20 lakh healthcare workers across the country have received Covid-19 vaccine jabs till Tuesday evening, as per provisional reports, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that on the eleventh day of the nationwide immunisation drive, 5,615 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 pm in five states -- Tamil Nadu (4926), Karnataka (429), Rajasthan (216), Telangana (35) and Andhra Pradesh (9) -- through 194 sessions.

"The cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 has crossed 20.29 lakh today. A total of 20,29,424 beneficiaries (till 7 pm today) have been vaccinated through 36,572 sessions, as per the provisional report," the ministry said in a statement.

It said in view of Republic Day, a limited number of sessions in a limited number of states were conducted on Tuesday.

According to Health ministry data, the highest number of vaccinations in the country till now have been carried out in Karnataka at 2,31,601 followed by Odisha at 1,77,090, Rajasthan at 1,61,332 and Maharashtra at 1,36,901.