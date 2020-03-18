COVID-19: SC issues notice to states over mid-day meals

COVID-19: With schools shut and mid-day meals unavailable to children, SC issues notice to states, UTs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2020, 16:11pm ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2020, 16:11pm ist
PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Wednesday took note of the non-availability of mid-day meals to children as schools in many parts of the country have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases here

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued notices to the states and union territories asking them how children were being provided mid-day meals amid the shut down of schools.

Track Live Updates Of Coronavirus Cases In India Here

Schools in Delhi-NCR and many other states are closed till March 31 in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Supreme Court
mid-day meal
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Prisoners make masks in Bihar town to fight COVID-19

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

Tripura maid raped in Bengaluru apartment, suspect held

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

COVID-19: NRAI issues advisory to shut restaurants

 