Covid: Centre suspends biometric attendance for govt employees as cases rise

The Centre on Monday suspended marking of biometric attendance for all its employees till January 31, as a precautionary measure to check the spread of coronavirus.

Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the government employees.

"Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders. Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees," he tweeted.

decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees. 2/2 #DoPT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2022

However, all the employees are required to mark their attendance in attendance registers to be maintained manually, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

"As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to suspend the marking of biometric attendance in the Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system in all ministries/departments of the Government of India, including its attached/subordinate offices, with immediate effect till January 31, 2022," it said.

All the heads of departments shall also continue to ensure that all employees wear masks at all times and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly, the order said.

The Union government had resumed biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8.

The employees were previously exempted from biometric attendance due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out latest DH videos here