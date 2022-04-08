Covid: Centre writes to 5 states warning them against any laxity

The Union Health Ministry on Friday warned five states accounting for more than 70% of India’s daily Covid burden against any laxity as all of them reported a rise in positivity last week.

Also following a directive of the Supreme Court, the Centre rushed teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh for random scrutiny of 5% claims filed for Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation in these states.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote to Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana, alerting them against any laxity, which the Centre said might nullify the gains in pandemic management so far. Taken together these states account for 70% of the burden.

Also Read | Precaution dose of Covid-19 vaccine announced for 18+ age group from April 10

Kerala reported 2,321 new cases in the last week (ending April 8)accounting for 31.8 % of India's new cases. The state also saw an increase in positivity in the last week from 13.45% to 15.53%. Mizoram (814), Maharashtra (794) and Delhi (724) also accounted for 11% each of the burden whereas Haryana reported 416 cases contributing nearly 6% of the cases.

In each of the states, positivity increased last week even though overall on a national scale the epidemic has shrunk to a large extent with the number of daily new cases dropping to less than 1,000 after nearly two years.

“Regular monitoring and follow up action in emerging areas of concern is crucial. States are advised to continue monitoring the spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19,” Bhushan wrote.

Also read | 'XE variant of Covid not more severe than Omicron': Kang

The ministry also sent teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh for random scrutiny of 5% of claims filed for Covid-19 ex-gratia compensation in these states.

The deployed teams will examine the on-field implementation of the ex-gratia being paid as per the Supreme Court directions. They will randomly scrutinise 5% of claim applications filed for payment of ex-gratia assistance.

In addition, the teams will also ascertain the process followed for the payment of ex-gratia, and examine the details of cases that were approved or rejected. The top court in its March 24 order, directed the states to assist the central teams, the ministry said in a statement. The final report will be placed before the Supreme Court.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: