Coronavirus News Live: concerned about the number of tourists coming to Himachal Pradesh, says CM

India on Friday reported 43,393 new Covid-19 cases as the daily infections in the country continued to remain above 40,000. Except for three instances when single-day infections dropped below the 40,000-mark, daily cases have mostly remained between the 40,000 and 50,000 level since the third week of June. Stay tuned for updates.
Benefits of mRNA Covid vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO
The benefits of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines outweigh the very small risk they might cause heart inflammation, as the jabs reduce hospitalisations and deaths, an advisory panel of the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Covid-19 crisis | Second wave is not over, crowded tourist spots pose a new risk, says Health Ministry
Even after a ten-fold drop in daily new infections, India is not out of its Covid-19 worries as the daily count of new cases has not fallen since the past two weeks with half of them coming from only two states – Maharashtra and Kerala.
India will administer 67 crore Covid vaccines before September: Ministry of Finance report
A Finance Ministry report on Friday estimated that over 67 crore Covid vaccine doses will be administered before the festive season beginning September and said the emergence of a third wave could be significantly buffered by expanding vaccination and a quick bridging of healthcare infrastructure gaps in rural and urban areas.
Jairam Ramesh accuses PM Modi of dividing India into BJP, non-BJP states in Covid vaccine distribution
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday alleged partisanship in the distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine among states and accused the prime minister of dividing them into those governed by the BJP and those by others.
