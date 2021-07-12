Coronavirus News Live: Haryana extends lockdown till July 19 with select relaxations for students
Coronavirus News Live: Haryana extends lockdown till July 19 with select relaxations for students
updated: Jul 12 2021, 06:45 ist
India registered 41,506 new Covid-19 cases and 895 deaths on Sunday as active infections in the country remained above 4.5 lakh. New cases in Karnataka have fallen nearly 79 per cent in four weeks. Stay tuned for more updates.
06:44
Haryana extends lockdown till July 19, but allows slew of relaxations including for students
The Haryana government on Sunday extended till July 19 the lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but allowed a slew of relaxations, including for students.
According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, in exercise of powers under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, "the Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another week, that is from July 12 (5 am onwards) to July 19 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana." (PTI)
06:43
S Africa extends Covid-19 restrictions with certain relaxations
South Africa on Sunday extended Covid-19 restrictions for a fortnight with certain relaxations amid rising infections.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening that restrictions under Level 4 of the country's five-level lockdown strategy would continue for another fortnight. (Reuters)
06:41
Sydney braces for extended lockdown amid Covid-19 outbreak
Australia's largest city, Sydney, is bracing for a prolonged Covid-19 lockdown as officials warn new daily cases are likely to top 100 on Monday amid a fast-growing outbreak of the Delta virus variant.
New infections have been rising daily despite the city, home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million population, entering lockdown more than two weeks ago. (Reuters)
