Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka govt orders Covid-19 vaccination of school staff

A day after the experts' panel resolving to recommend the state government on the phased reopening of schools across Karnataka, the National Health Mission (NHM) on Thursday directed all the DCs to vaccinate the entire aided and unaided school teaching and non-teaching staff. Stay tuned for updates.
‘Not out of the woods’: CDC issues blunt new warning on Covid-19
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Thursday that the United States was “not out of the woods yet” on the pandemic and was once again at a “pivotal point” as the highly infectious delta variant ripped through unvaccinated communities.
Just weeks after President Joe Biden threw a Fourth of July party on the South Lawn of the White House to declare independence from the virus, the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, called the now dominant variant “one of the most infectious respiratory viruses” known to scientists.
The renewed sense of urgency inside the administration was aimed at tens of millions of people who have not yet been vaccinated and therefore are most likely to be infected and become sick. Her grim message came at a time of growing anxiety and confusion, especially among parents of young children who are still not eligible to take the shot. And it underscored how quickly the pandemic’s latest surge had unsettled Americans who had begun to believe the worst was over, sending politicians and public health officials scrambling to recalibrate their responses.
(NYT)
Taiwan's Covid-19 curbs drive spike in food packaging waste
Taiwan has become inundated with waste after a surge Covid-19 cases prompted movement curbs that led to a spike in online shopping and food deliveries and that is threatening to set back efforts to reduce the consumption of single-use plastic.
Taiwan has been dealing with an outbreak of community Covid-19 transmissions since April after months of few domestic infections and has since mid-May been under curbs that limited personal gatherings and curtailed restaurants to take-out service.
(Reuters)
Northeastern states struggle to contain Covid-19 cases, positivity rate
Northeastern states appear to be emerging as Covid-19 hotbeds when the rest of the country is easing out restrictions following a dip in cases in the second wave.
The surge in daily cases and positivity rate has, in fact, forced the states in the Northeast to go for fresh lockdown, curfew and other restrictions.
Manipur and Mizoram, where Covid-19 cases and deaths were very low in the first wave, reported 1,326 and 807 new cases on Wednesday, which was the highest single-day figure so far. The two states resorted to lockdown as their positivity rate stood at over 14 to 16 per cent on Wednesday.
Troubled Tokyo Olympics set to open under Covid cloud
The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally get under way in Tokyo on Friday, struggling to emerge from the clutches ofCovid-19 after a one-year postponement following a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.
Eight years after gold ticker tape rained down as Tokyo celebrated winning the right to stage the Games, Friday's opening ceremony will take place with the Japanese capital in a state of emergency.
Fears that the global gathering of 11,000 athletes could trigger a colossal super-spreader event have prompted organisers to clamp the Games in a biosecure straitjacket.
Pandemic restrictions mean that for the first time in Olympic history, no domestic or overseas spectators will be allowed to attend the Games.
(AFP)
Karnataka govt orders Covid-19 vaccination of school staff on a priority basis
Windies, Australia ODI postponed at last minute due to Covid-19
A positive Covid-19 test on Thursday resulted in the last-minute postponement of the scheduled second One-Day International between the West Indies and Australia at Kensington Oval on Thursday, officials announced.
UK to launch daily Covid tests in food sector to tackle 'pingdemic'
Daily contact testing will be rolled out to workplaces in Britain's food sector so staff who have been 'pinged' by the Covid-19 app can keep working if they test negative rather than isolating, the government said on Thursday.
Half of Europeans vaccinated as Germany warns on rising Covid cases
More than half of all European adults are now fully vaccinated, the EU said on Thursday, as countries across Europe and Asia battled fresh outbreaks blamed on the fast-spreading Delta variant.
The European Central Bank said uncertainty over the wave of infections meant it was keeping the cash taps open to ensure the nascent economic recovery isn't snuffed out.
