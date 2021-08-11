Coronavirus News Live: Vaccine side effects rare and outweighed by benefits, says CDC
Coronavirus News Live: Vaccine side effects rare and outweighed by benefits, says CDC
updated: Aug 11 2021, 08:42 ist
India reported 28,204 new Covid cases and 373 deaths, according to the Health Ministry. With the Delta variant of Covid-19 sweeping different parts of the world, the clamour for vaccines grows louder. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
08:42
US to send 8.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Mexico (AP)
08:09
Delta Covid variant reignites US mask debate
The recent surge of Covid-19, driven by the Delta variant, has reignited political controversy around mask-wearing in the United States, with some governors opposing all measures to make masks mandatory despite advice from health authorities.
Australia extends Covid-19 lockdown in Melbourne for seven days (Reuters)
07:32
Vaccine side effects rare and outweighed by benefits: CDC
06:32
South Korea's daily Covid-19 cases hit record, surpass 2,200
South Korea reported more than 2,200 new daily Covid-19 cases, a record since the pandemic began last January, Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with its worst Covid-19 outbreak to date.
Despite having tough distancing measures in place for over a month, infections have spiked due to the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant and a rise in domestic travel over summer, Kwon told a Covid response meeting. (Reuters)
06:31
Economic impact of 2nd Covid-19 wave likely to be muted: FinMin
The finance ministry on Tuesday said the economic impact of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to be muted and there are visible signs of economic rejuvenation.
The latest Monthly Economic Review, released by the finance ministry, said the "robust recovery in tax collections cushions the fisc towards meeting the budgeted support to the economy".
It also said the recent sero-prevalence results signify that India can reduce the likelihood of severe illness due to Covid-19 if the country sustains the momentum of the vaccination programme. (PTI)
Mizoram reports 863 new Covid cases (ANI)
