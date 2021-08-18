Coronavirus News Live: 50% of target population to get first dose of vaccine within a week
updated: Aug 18 2021, 08:11 ist
50% of India's target population for the Covid-19 vaccine will receive their first dose within a week. Meanwhile, India recorded its lowest daily tally in 154 days with 25,166 new cases, and 437 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates...
08:10
Anti-mask mandate Texas governor tests positive for Covid
The Republican governor of Texas, who has been a forceful opponent of mask mandates, has tested positive for Covid-19, his office said Tuesday, one day after attending an indoor public event.
Greg Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, "has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result," said a statement from his spokesman Mark Miner. (AFP)
07:39
Southeast Asia needs vaccine access to curb record deaths -Red Cross
Southeast Asian countries need more help securing Covid-19 vaccines, as the region struggles to contain record infections and deaths driven by the Delta variant, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said.
The region escaped the worst when the pandemic erupted last year, but in recent weeks has seen the highest deaths globally, as soaring infections push fragile healthcare systems to the brink and expose sluggish vaccination rollouts. (Reuters)
07:37
Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' Covid-19 policy
Several Chinese ports are facing congestion as vessels due to call at Ningbo are being diverted and cargo processing is slowed partly due to stricter disinfection measures under China's "zero-tolerance" coronavirus policy.
On Tuesday, more than 50 container vessels were queuing at Ningbo port, China's second largest marine centre, Refinitiv data showed, up from 28 on Aug. 10 when a Covid-19 case was reported at one of its terminals. (Reuters)
06:42
Covid-19 vaccine: Half of target population to get first dose within a week
In a week's time, India may vaccinate half of its target population, providing them with a degree of protection against Covid-19, with the hope that such a large-scale inoculation drive will minimise the threats of a ferocious third wave.
The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed the 56-crore mark on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.
