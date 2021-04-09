Coronavirus news live: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM on Covid-19 vaccines

India on Thursday recorded nearly 1.32 lakh Covid-19 cases and 780 new deaths. Over the past 24 hours, close to 37 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated, taking the total vaccines administered to over 9.34 crore. Meanwhile, countries worldwide are struggling through a fresh surge in the coronavirus infections even as nations continue their efforts to ramp up vaccinations. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi on vaccines, urges moratorium on export, opening vaccinations to all
Maharashtra tops the chart in vaccines administered nationwide
Maharashtra has so far administered 93,38,581 doses pf the cornavirus vaccine, the of any state in India. With over 88 lakh, Rajasthan has administered the second most vaccine doses, while Gujarat, in third, has administered over 84 lakh doses.
Nearly 37 lakh vaccines administered on Thursday: Harsh Vardhan
Right now 0.46% of the active critical patients are on ventilators, 2.31% are in ICU and 4.51% are on oxygen-supported beds: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was addressing the 24th meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers (ANI)
AstraZeneca worries complicate bid to vaccinate the world
Growing worries that AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine causes rare blood clots could hinder immunization campaigns across the world, from London to Seoul.
Reviews by UK and European Union regulators finding potential links to the unusual side effects are another blow for the shot, a cheaper and easier-to-deploy product that many nations are counting on in a bid to end the pandemic.
India sees highest daily spike of nearly 1.32 lakh new Covid-19 cases
India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the number of active cases inched towards ten-lakh mark again, Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday showed.
Telangana's Covid-19 cases breach 2,000-mark
Telangana on Thursday recorded 2,055 new cases of Covid-19 cases and 7 deaths. A total of 303 patients recovered from tghe deadly virus
As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in Maharashtra, migrant labourers have been heading back to their home towns over fears of another lockdown in the city.
A UP-bound train was seen packed with migrant labourers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai on Friday.
Karnataka to conduct one lakh tests a day in Bengaluru as Covid-19 cases surge
With surging coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to intensify testing in the city with a target of 1 lakh tests a day and conduct a door-to-door survey to identify positive cases.
Govt to review Covid-19 vaccine side effects: Report
A panel of Indian experts is investigating if there are any domestic cases of blood clotting, even mild ones, as a side effect of the two Covid-19 vaccines being administered in the country, financial daily Mint reported on Friday.
Nations around the world set new records Thursday for Covid-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections, and the disease surged even in some countries that have kept the virus in check.
Editorial | Rethink Covid-19 vaccine strategy for larger coverage
Even as the number of Covid-19 cases is rising in the country, the availability of vaccines and the protocols and guidelines for vaccination have become matters of avoidable dispute.
