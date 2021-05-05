Coronavirus live updates: Vaccination for 18-44 age group to begin in Madhya Pradesh today

The country's total tally of Covid-19 cases crossed the 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh infections reported in a day on Tuesday. The overall deaths crossed 2.2 lakh with 3,449 in 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. The Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely today after multiple Covid-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble. Stay tuned for updates.
14 crew members of cargo ship from India test positive for Covid-19 in South Africa
Fourteen crew members of a cargo ship that sailed to Durban from India have tested positive for Covid-19, South Africa's Transnet National Port Authority has said.
A spokesperson from Transnet said the cause of a chief engineer's death aboard the ship was heart attack and not Covid-19.
The 14 were among the entire crew that was tested after the ship arrived in Durban on Sunday. (PTI)