Covid curfew extended for one week in Uttarakhand

Covid curfew extended for another week in Uttarakhand with more relaxations

People travelling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report

PTI
PTI, Dehradun,
  • Jul 19 2021, 17:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2021, 17:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Covid curfew in Uttarakhand has been extended for another week from Tuesday with more relaxations.         

Announcing this on Monday, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal said people travelling from one place to another within Uttarakhand will no longer be required to carry a negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test report.        

Earlier, it was mandatory for people going from plain areas of the state to the hill districts to carry negative RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen test reports.  

Shops and business establishments in the state can now open from 8 am to 9 pm six days a week, Uniyal said. 

The earlier opening time for them in Uttarakhand was 8 am to 7 pm.         

Water parks have also been permitted to open with 50 per cent capacity from Tuesday, he said. Rest of the conditions will remain the same during the extended curfew that begins on Tuesday, he said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttarakhand
Covid-19
Coronavirus
curfew

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat in pandemic-era hajj

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Japan girds for a surreal Olympics

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Listening for the 'Big Bang' and what it could unveil

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Israeli spyware maker in spotlight amid abuse reports

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Sex, gender not interchangeable, especially in research

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

Olympic beds sturdy, IOC says after 'anti-sex' report

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

France bans crushing, gassing of male chicks from 2022

 