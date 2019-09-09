CPM leader Tarigami shifted to Delhi, admitted in AIIMS

Senior CPM leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who was under detention since August 5, has been brought to Delhi and was admitted to AIIMS here on Monday following a Supreme Court order.

Tarigami (72), a four-time Jammu and Kashmir MLA and CPM Central Committee member, was escorted by police from Srinagar to Delhi. Tarigami has cardiac problems.

The shifting of Tarigami came after a September 5 order by the Supreme Court on a habeas corpus petition filed by CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who submitted an affidavit detailing his health conditions after visiting him in Srinagar late last month on the apex court's instructions.

Yechury met Tarigami in AIIMS and enquired about his health.

In his affidavit filed before the Supreme Court, Yechury had said that Tarigami was kept under detention “with no legal charges”, his Z+ security vehicles withdrawn and personnel guarding him were “instructed” not to allow him or his family to move out or allow others entry to his residence.

“The unlawful detention of Tarigami and other restrictions imposed on his family such as uncertainty about communication and access to medical and emergency assistance have aggravated his severe chronic health conditions and also had an impact on the mental health of him and his family,” Yechury said.