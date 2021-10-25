Cruise drug case: Who is Sam D'Souza? The man named in 'extortion' affidavit

Ever since the controversy broke out over a witness going back on his statement, new chapters are emerging in the Cordelia cruise rave party bust. Now a new name has surfaced - Sam D’Souza.

In one of the videos of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and independent witness KP Gosavi, Sam D’Souza could be seen sitting.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut tweeted the video of Aryan Khan, Gosavi and D’souza - apparently taken inside the NCB’s Ballard Estate office.

“Sam D'Souza is the biggest player in money-laundering in Mumbai and the country. It's a big game which has just started. Facts which came to light are shocking,” Raut said.

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that D’Souza is well connected with politicians, IAS officials and even Customs and Income Tax officials.

Coincidentally, the independent witness Prabhakar Sail has also included D'Souza's name in his 'extortion' affidavit.

Sail had stated in a notarised affidavit that he overheard KP Gosavi and Sam D'Souza say that "you put a bomb of Rs 25 crores, let's settle for Rs 18 crores and give 8 crores to Sameer Wakhende.”

Sail further stated that he has seen Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan, talking to Gosavi.

Sail claimed that Gosavi directed him to collect Rs 50 lakh from a spot near Indiana Hotel and asked him to give the bags to D’Souza near Trident Hotel, where he discovered that it contained Rs 38 lakh.

