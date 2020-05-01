CSC launches Olympiads to hone rural students academic skills

Providing students in rural areas a platform to hone their academic skills, the Common Service Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, on Friday launched CSC Olympiads.

The Olympiads will be open to school children of classes 3 to 12 through CSC’s online network at 3.65 lakh CSCs across the country.

While launching the initiative, CSC SPV CEO Dinesh Tyagi said: “Through CSC Olympiads, we are providing students in rural areas a platform to test their academic outcomes. Moreover, this will also inculcate a competitive spirit among the students and help them prepare better in future competitive examinations.”

The CSC Olympiads are available online in Maths, Science, English, and Hindi subjects. Students can take the exams in both English and Hindi languages, he added.

Once a student registers on www.cscolympiads.in, they will be given five mock tests on the latest syllabus pattern to prepare the student for the Olympiad. After the student gives the exam, an in-depth performance analysis will be provided to help the student improve. Each student is given an individual ranking, apart from a certificate.

“Currently, we are providing exams in Maths, science, English, and Hindi subjects. However, we also plan to add logical reasoning, cyber Olympiad and general knowledge. Currently, the exams are given in Hindi and English, but in days to come more languages will be added,” Tyagi added.