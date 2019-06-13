Cyclone Vayu: 86 trains cancelled

The railways has cancelled 86 trains and short terminated 37 others due to cyclone Vayu, officials said Thursday.

Though the cyclone changed its course and is unlikely to make landfall in Gujarat, the cancellations of these trains were made as a precautionary measure.

"Considering the alertness for cyclone Vayu over Gujarat, the Western Railway (WR) has decided to fully cancel the operation of 86 mainline trains, while 37 other mainline trains have been short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas.

Several safety measures for train passengers were also ensured in these cyclone prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR -- Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham," the railways said.