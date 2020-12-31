Data firm puts Narendra Modi's net approval at 55% 

Morning Consult said in its latest survey that over 75% people approve of Modi while 20% disapprove

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 31 2020, 17:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 31 2020, 17:47 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Credit: PTI Photo

A data firm tracking the approval ratings of world leaders has put the net approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a high of 55 per cent.

Morning Consult, which carries out surveys and research globally, said in its latest survey that over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, making his net approval rating at 55.

The similar figure for German Chancellor Angela Merkel is 24 per cent while it is in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve it.

The approximate sample size of the survey in India was 2,126 with a margin of error of 2.2 per cent, according to its website.

