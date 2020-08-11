Daughters have equal rights over parental property: SC

Daughters have equal rights over parental property under the amended Hindu Succession Act: SC

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 11 2020, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2020, 12:55 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court has ordered that daughters are entitled to equal right over parental property under the amended Hindu Succession Act. Daughters will have coparcenery rights even if their father was not alive when the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 came into force.

 

More to follow...

 

 

Hindu Succession Act
Supreme Court
property rights

