Daughters have equal rights over parental property under the amended Hindu Succession Act: SC

The Supreme Court has ordered that daughters are entitled to equal right over parental property under the amended Hindu Succession Act. Daughters will have coparcenery rights even if their father was not alive when the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005 came into force.

