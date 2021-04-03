Days after testing Covid-19 positive, Farooq Abdullah hospitalised

Four days after testing positive for Covid-19, regional National Conference president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah was hospitalised on Saturday.

“Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar,” his son Omar Abdullah tweeted.

“Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support & their prayers,” he added.

Octogenarian Abdullah, who represents Srinagar Parliamentary seat in the Lok Sabha, tested positive on March 30 a month after receiving the first Covid-19 vaccine.

Abdullah underwent a kidney transplant in 2014 when his wife Molly donated her kidney.