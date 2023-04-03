DCW begins probe into sexual harassment allegations during college fests

DCW to probe sexual harassment allegations during fests

Students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute's boundary walls during a fest last week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 03 2023, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 13:06 ist
Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal. Credit: AFP File Photo

In the aftermath of sexual harassment claims by Indraprastha College for Women students, the Delhi Commission for Women on Monday said it has launched an inquiry into repeated allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college fests.

The women's panel has issued summonses to Delhi Police and Delhi University officials, asking them to appear before it with details of guidelines they have put in place to ensure that no such cases occur in the future.

The women's panel said, "This inquiry is on the overall issue so that strong systems are created to deter such incidents in the future. Earlier, the DCW (Delhi Commission for Women) had issued notices to the Delhi Police and IP College to inquire into the specific case of harassment."

Students at Delhi University's Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the institute's boundary walls during a fest last week and "harassed several students".

