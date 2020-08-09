Death toll in Kerala landslide reaches 43

Death toll in the Pettimudi landslide near Munnar reached 43 as 17 more bodies were recovered on Sunday, while around 35 are still missing.

Two specially trained sniffer dogs of Kerala police, including one of Belgian Malinois breed, was also used for tracking bodies inside the debris.

A Fire and Rescue Service personnel involved in the rescue was tested Covid-19 positive. Hence, a team of rescue workers were advised to go into quarantine.

Meanwhile, many parts of Kerala were flooded as rivers breached the banks. A youth drowned after his car was washed away at Kottayam district. Red alert has been issued at seven districts and orange alert in six districts. Kuttanad in Alappuzha, Tiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam were flooded as water level of Pamba and Meenachal rivers rose.

At Kuttanad, many houses are almost under water. Massive destruction to agriculture was also caused. Minor landslides and landslips were reported from parts of Kasargod and Wayanad. But no major casualties were reported.

A high alert was issued at Rani area of Pathanamthitta as Pamba dam was opened. Around 20 boats were kept ready at Ranni for shifting people. At Aranamula in Pathanmathitta, scores of units involved in the making of traditional Aranmula mirror making, already shifted raw materials as they suffered massive damages in 2018.

Anticipating flood, many people already shifted to safer locations. Thousands of families were shifted to relief camps by rescue workers across the state.

Water level of all dams is also rising and is being monitored regularly. Kerala also sought Tamil Nadu's permission to take excess water from Mullaperiyar dam to Vaigai dam through tunnel.