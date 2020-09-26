Deepika Padukone was admin of drug chats group on WhatsApp: Report

Actor Deepika Padukone was the admin of a WhatsApp group in which drugs were discussed, Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha is said to have told the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) during questioning on Friday, according to a report by Times Now

The NCB, which is probing the drugs case linked to Rajput's death, is set to record the statements of Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan today.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh's names cropped up during the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty, Rajput's girlfriend who has been arrested by the NCB in the drugs case along with over a dozen others.

Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash, who was questioned by the team on Friday, has also been asked to remain present for further questioning.

Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one 'D' and the central agency wanted to find out who this person was, the NCB sources had said earlier.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and called film celebrities for questioning. Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

There were reports that Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh has asked the agency whether he can be present during his wife's interrogation. However, the NCB on Friday clarified that they have not received any such request.

(With agency inputs)