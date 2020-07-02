Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh rescheduled

DM Rajnath Singh's visit to Leh postponed

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 02 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 15:06 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Leh has been rescheduled, news agency ANI said, quoting defence officials.

The Defence Minister was scheduled to visit Leh on Friday to review the security situation in Eastern Ladakh, in view of the Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control.

In his visit, Singh was expected to hold high-level meetings with senior military leadership.

The Indian and Chinese armies have been locked in a standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details. 

