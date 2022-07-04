Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salaries of members

Delhi Assembly passes bill to hike salaries of its members

The members stressed that the salaries should be commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators

  Jul 04 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2022, 14:58 ist

The Delhi Assembly on Monday passed bills pertaining to over 66 per cent hike in salaries and allowances of its members who are among the lowest-paid lawmakers in the country.

Five different bills were tabled for the hike in salaries of ministers, MLAs, chief whip, Speaker and Deputy Speaker, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, which were passed by the members.

The members stressed that the salaries should be commensurate with the rising prices and the work done by the legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said, "To invite talented people into politics, there has to be reward. The corporates get a talented pool of people because of the salaries."

BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also supported the pay hike.

Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi
India News

