Delhi CM Kejriwal in quarantine after wife tests Covid-19 positive

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has put himself under quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The CM's wife is in home-isolation, news agency ANI reported.
Delhi is under a six-day lockdown, which began on Monday night, after coronavirus cases spiralled rapidly in the capital. It is currently the worst-affected city in the country.
More to follow...
