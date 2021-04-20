Kejriwal in quarantine after wife tests Covid positive

Delhi CM Kejriwal in quarantine after wife tests Covid-19 positive

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 20 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2021, 14:38 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has put himself under quarantine after his wife Sunita Kejriwal tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The CM's wife is in home-isolation, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi is under a six-day lockdown, which began on Monday night, after coronavirus cases spiralled rapidly in the capital. It is currently the worst-affected city in the country.

More to follow...

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

