Umar Khalid discharged in Delhi riot-related case

Delhi court discharges Umar Khalid in Delhi riot-related case

  • Dec 03 2022, 16:34 ist
Umar Khalid. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi's Karkardooma Court has discharged Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi in a case related to the Delhi riots of February 2020.

