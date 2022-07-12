Delhi Court defers hearing on Zubair's bail to July 14

Delhi Court to hear Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair's bail plea on July 14

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2022, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 11:26 ist

The Sessions Court of Patiala House Court on Tuesday deferred the hearing on a bail plea by Alt news co-founder Mohammed Zubair's to July 14.

He has been named in an alleged case of promoting enmity.

More to follow...

Mohammed Zubair
India News

