Excise Policy 'scam': ED attaches Rs 76 cr worth assets

Delhi Excise Policy 'scam': ED attaches Rs 76 crore worth assets under PMLA

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 25 2023, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2023, 17:02 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday said it has attached houses located in upscale localities of Delhi and Mumbai, restaurants, 50 vehicles and bank deposits worth Rs 76.54 crore in a money laundering case probe linked to the Delhi excise policy 'scam'.

The properties belong to arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communications in-charge Vijay Nair, liquor businessman Sameer Mahandru, his wife and company Indospirit Group, businessman Dinesh Arora, Arun Pillai, Amit Arora, director of liquor company Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, and others, the agency said in a statement.

Also Read — Indian liquor makers seek level playing field in Delhi excise policy

An order for the provisional attachment of the assets has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The money laundering stems from a CBI FIR. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and other excise officials of the government were named as accused in the CBI and the ED complaints.

In its FIR, the CBI has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with "an intention to extend undue favours to the licensees post tender." 

The ED, till now, has filed two charge sheets or prosecution complaints in this case and has arrested a total of six people.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
India News
Delhi
Mumbai
Aam Aadmi Party
PMLA
Money Laundering
Manish Sisodia

What's Brewing

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Teaser for Salman's next showed in 'Pathaan' screening

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Deverakonda turns co-owner of Hyderabad volleyball team

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Indian field hockey dreams of return to glory days

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Early morning queues, cheer ring in SRK's 'Pathaan'

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

Pyongyang locked down over respiratory illness: Report

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

New digital ID in Kashmir raises surveillance concerns

 