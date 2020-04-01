Delhi govt hospital shut after doctor tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut for a day after a doctor tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the Delhi government-run institute is being disinfected and that is why it has been shut for a day.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

The doctor, who tested positive for coronavirus, worked at the institute.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the disease were reported.

READ: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 1

These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at the Markaz in Nizamuddin West earlier this month.

Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 stood at 97, including two deaths.