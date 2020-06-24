Delhi High Court grants bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in extortion and suicide case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in a case related to extortion and suicide of a doctor, who used to run a business of water tankers here.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait granted bail to the sitting MLA of Deoli constituency after finding that he was no longer required for investigation after his arrest on May 9 in the case lodged in April 18 on death of 52-year-old, Rajendra Singh.

The court also noted immediately prior to date of suicide, there were no allegations against Jarwal in the ‘suicide note’ and ‘diary’ recovered by the police.

"Thus, it seems, there is no proximity and link in alleged commission of offence," the court pointed out. It also added that allegations of extortion of money for Delhi Assembly Election held in February, 2020 from all tanker owners were not complained by family members of deceased and those were required to be tested during the trial.

The court also noted brother of petitioner, Anil Jarwal whose name was also mentioned in suicide note, has already been granted anticipatory bail on June 2 on the ground that there are different handwritings and no specific date of harassment mentioned in the suicide note.

Since the trial will take substantial time, the petitioner deserved bail on personal bond of Rs 25,000, it said.

The court directed that the petitioner would not contact or influence prosecution witnesses in any manner.