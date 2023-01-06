AAP-BJP members' clash disrupts Delhi Mayor election

Delhi Mayor election on hold for now as House adjourned amid clash between AAP and BJP councillors

A huge ruckus erupted at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting before the commencement of voting for the Delhi Mayor elections

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 06 2023, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 14:35 ist
AAP and BJP councilors clash during the election of Mayor and Dy Mayor at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

 Amid chaos and clash between AAP and BJP councillors, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House has been adjourned before the commencement of voting for mayor elections.

A huge ruckus erupted at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) meeting before the commencement of voting for the Delhi Mayor elections as the AAP and BJP councillors clashed over the swearing-in of nominated councillors. 

In a video, BJP and AAP councillors could be seen storming the Well of the House and raising slogans against each other. Members were also seen pushing each other and some even fell to the ground.

When did the protest erupt? 

Protests erupted when Satya Sharma, the temporary Speaker appointed by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, started swearing in the nominated members or aldermen.

After Sharma invited alderman Manoj Kumar to take his oath, AAP MLAs and councillors began to protest. Many also rushed to the Well of the House, shouting slogans.
The BJP councillors retaliated by raising slogans against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal as AAP members returned fire by sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi
AAP
BJP
Indian Politics

