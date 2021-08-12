Gopal Rai takes charge of his portfolio after treatment

Delhi minister Gopal Rai back after month-long treatment in Mumbai, takes charge of his portfolios

Rai had gone to Mumbai last month for a follow-up treatment for a spinal injury

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2021, 17:29 ist
Delhi minister Gopal Rai. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who returned from Mumbai after a month-long stay due to medical reasons, Thursday took charge of the Environment, Development and General Administration Departments, officials said here.

Rai had gone to Mumbai last month for a follow-up treatment for a spinal injury. The portfolios he held before going to Mumbai were temporarily allocated to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

"In exercise of powers conferred under Rule 6 of GNCTD (Allocation of Business) Rules 1993, the Lt Governor, in consultation of the Chief Minister, is pleased to allocate portfolios of Development, General Administration Department, and Environment, Forest and Wildlife to Gopal Rai, Minister," said a Delhi government notification issued Wednesday.

Three-and-a-half years ago, Rai had undergone treatment for his injury at Apollo Hospitals.

In December last year, he went to Mumbai after he felt weakness in his muscles and was finding it difficult to work.

His follow-up last month was supposed to take place earlier but he had to delay the visit due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Gopal Rai
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

Crypto fashion: Why people pay for virtual clothes

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

World Elephant Day: The tale of Nilgiri’s Rivaldo

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

In future, Covid-19 may mostly affect only kids: Study

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

Afghan general takes Taliban fight to social media

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

How hackers stole in crypto tokens from Poly Network

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

Setback for ISRO in GSLV-F10 mission after tech glitch

 