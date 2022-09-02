Delhi News Live: AAP biggest U-turn party in history, waived Rs 144 crore liquor barons owed to govt, says BJP
updated: Sep 02 2022, 08:01 ist
08:00
Delhi school girl shot at: Main accused arrested
Days after a 16-year-old girl was shot at in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, police have arrested the main accused, who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kill her because she had stopped talking to him, officials said on Thursday.
Amanat Ali (19) was arrested on Wednesday, they said. Police had earlier arrested two other accused -- Bobby (24) and Pawan alias Sumit (19) -- in the case.
07:53
Anganwadi workers stage protest outside AAP MLA's residence in Delhi
Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union staged a protest outside the residence of AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday to protest the termination of its workers, a statement said.
Anganwadi workers slogans against the AAP MLA and the Delhi government during the protest.
"On one hand, politicians like Atishi talk about women empowerment while on the other, they choose to remain silent over the illegal termination of 884 women workers," DSAWHU member Priyambada said.
07:52
AAP biggest U-turn party in history, waived Rs 144 crore liquor barons owed to govt: BJP
The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over its now-withdrawn liquor policy and dubbed it the "biggest U-turn party" in history.
The BJP also posed several questions to both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on the liquor policy and asked why the AAP government rejected an expert committee's recommendations on the matter.
Citing Delhi government documents, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that under the old liquor policy, retail stores were receiving Rs 33 while Rs 330 was going to the government coffers on sale of each bottle of whiskey.
07:52
After Delhi returns to old liquor policy, industry concerned about leftover stock
As the national capital on Thursday returned back to the old excise policy, the liquor industry seems to be more concerned regarding the lack of clarity about the stock left over at L1 liquor license during the policy changeover.
The stock which was left unsold after the city stepped in to the new excise policy in November 2021 has not yet been resolved and additionally this changeover policy has also been added in the stock which has become a headache for the industry.
