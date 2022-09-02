Hundreds stranded at Delhi airport as Lufthansa cancels 800 flights

Several passengers were stranded at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for hours after Germany's Lufthansa airlines cancelled 800 flights amid a strike by their pilots.

Delhi | Passengers at IGI airport wait for hours for alternative flights as Germany's Lufthansa airlines cancel 800 flights amid a strike by their pilots pic.twitter.com/r19X8AjNda — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022

Lufthansa cancelled almost all flights to and from Frankfurt and Munich for Friday due to a pilots' union strike.

The strike, which was announced by the pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) from 12:01 am to 11.59 pm on Friday, had a massive impact on flight operations amidst the return of the main travel period at the end of the school holidays in Germany and other European countries.

Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo departures at German airports were affected.

As per an airline spokesperson, Lufthansa had to cancel 800 flights at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich for Friday, with single flights also cancelled on Thursday.

An estimated 130,000 passengers have been affected globally, in view of the upcoming weekend, the end of the holidays in some parts of Europe.

(With inputs from agency)