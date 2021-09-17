Delhi police chief Rakesh Asthana alleges 'personal vendetta' against him

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana has claimed before the Delhi High Court that the plea challenging his appointment as Delhi police Commissioner is either personal vendetta or a proxy war under the cloak of public interest litigation.

He claimed that there is a sustained social media campaign against him which justifies his apprehension that the challenge to his appointment is the result of some vendetta being conducted at the behest of some undisclosed individual or rival interest to derail his career.

Read | Rakesh Asthana appointed Delhi CP in public interest: Centre tells HC

He accused two organisations 'Common Cause' and 'Centre for Public Interest Litigations' of spearheading a malicious campaign against him regularly since he was appointed as Special Director in Central Bureau of Investigation.

“This personal vendetta or a proxy war is projected under the cloak of public interest litigation. This court may not allow such attempts using the august forum,” an affidavit filed him stated.

Read | HC notice to Centre on plea against Asthana’s appointment as Delhi police commissioner

Earlier, the Centre also told the court that appointment of Asthana was made in public interest in view of special and specific requirements of the national capital.

Both Centre and Asthana filed their response to a PIL by advocate Sadre Alam and NGO CPIL which sought quashing of the July 27 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs appointing Asthana as the Delhi Police chief and also the order granting inter-cadre deputation and extension of service to him just before his superannuation on July 31.