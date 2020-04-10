Delhi cops distribute 150 quintals of ration to needy

Delhi Police distributes 150 quintals of ration to 1,200 families

PTI
New Delhi,
  Apr 10 2020
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 09:00 ist
Police personnel stand guard in an area near Bengali market,which has been identified as a containment zone, during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police distributed more than 150 quintals of ration to almost 1,200 families across the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police distributed relief material in association with #50MealPackChallenge, a youth-driven campaign aimed at providing support to the underprivileged, poor, migrant workers and daily wagers in the form of food grains and dry ration, they said.

Police said distribution drives have been carrying out in the city since April 1 while adhering to social distancing norms and precautionary measures.

More than 15,000 kilograms of relief material was received from the #50MealPackChallenge campaign and further material was being received through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, police said.

The distribution drive was carried out in various parts of Delhi, including Burari, Narela, Bawana, Sarai Rohilla, Matiala, Shaheen Bagh and Mandawali area.

These areas were selected on the basis of analysis of calls received at the Delhi Police helpline round-the-clock, police added.

