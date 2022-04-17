Delhi sees rise in Covid cases, positivity rate up 26%

Delhi sees uptick in Covid-19 cases, positivity rate up 26%

  Apr 17 2022, 10:09 ist
  updated: Apr 17 2022, 10:44 ist

Amid concerns over rising Covid cases in Delhi, the capital on Sunday reported a positivity rate of 5.33 per cent, up 26 per cent since the previous day.

According to the government data, 461 new Covid cases and two deaths were reported on Sunday.

The data on the government's Delhi Corona application said that of 59 patients admitted to hospitals, at least 13 are children, which is about 22 per cent of the total hospitalised patients.

As the Covid scare has stepped in again the capital, a top private school asked parents to not send their children to school on Monday after a student tested positive for Covid-19.

The number of school students testing positive has been on the rise in the city, raising concerns of parents. The Delhi government has told school authorities to close specific wings or classrooms wherever needed.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that coronavirus cases may have been rising in the national capital, but there is no need to worry as hospitalisation is low.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, reiterated that instructions have been issued to schools to follow the government's Standard Operating Procedure if they detect any case.

(With PTI inputs)

