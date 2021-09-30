Delhi to be free of pollution in 3 years: Gadkari

Delhi to be free of air, water and noise pollution in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari

The minister said he has put forth his suggestion to Kejriwal to run only electric buses for public transport purposes in Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 30 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 15:53 ist
Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari addresses the 116th Annual Session of PHDCCI, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The government will make the national capital free of air, water and noise pollution in the next three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, observing that pollution is the biggest concern for the country.

Addressing the annual session of industry body PHDCCI, the road transport minister said that his ministry has spent Rs 60,000 crore on road infrastructure development -- an effort that also helped in reducing air pollution in Delhi.

"Air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution are major concerns for the country. We will make Delhi free of air, water and sound pollution in the next three years," he said.

Gadkari said the road ministry is working on a proposal to shift all container depots and 1,700 godowns out of Delhi.

"In the next 15 days, we will be discussing that proposal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Development Authority (DDA)," he said.

Gadkari also said that the road ministry is also building logistics park of worth Rs 1 lakh crore.

The minister said he has put forth his suggestion to Kejriwal to run only electric buses for public transport purposes in Delhi.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nitin Gadkari
Delhi
Pollution
Public Transport

Related videos

What's Brewing

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

What is an ice age, and how often do they happen?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Will 'No Time To Die' emerge as box office success?

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

Qatar: Tiny soft power giant built on gas wealth

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

These 7 symptoms predict Covid-19 diagnosis

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

Done with Bond, Craig will play Macbeth on Broadway

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

DH Toon | Congress welcomes Kanhaiya Kumar amid unrest

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Tesla's 'full self-driving' possibly a week away

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

Coal projects to double Bengaluru's pollution in 10 yrs

 