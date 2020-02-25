Delhi violence: Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, Habibullah move SC to lodge FIR against Kapil Mishra

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court to consider their plea for registration of FIR against former MLA and BJP leader Kapil Mishra and others, holding him "responsible for violence" and "orchestrating attack" on people in North East part of the national capital.

Azad, Habibullah and a social worker, Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have sought to intervene into a matter for removal of women from Shaheen Bagh here, who have organised a sit-in for withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act since December 15, resulting into blocking of the arterial road connecting Delhi and Noida.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph agreed to list the application for hearing on Wednesday.

The counsel for Azad mentioned the matter before the bench. Delhi's various localities saw a series of violent clashes on Monday as well as Tuesday, leading to death of a Delhi police head constable and others and injuries to dozens of people.

The bench has already fixed up on Wednesday the matter filed by advocate Amit Sahni and BJP national executive member Nand Kishore Garg for direction to remove protesters at Shaheen Bagh.

Senior advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran appointed to talk to the protesters as interocutors had submitted their report in a sealed envelope on Monday.

Azad and others, who had earlier made intervention application, sought directions for lodging of the FIRs and providing security to women protesters at Shaheen Bagh. They alleged Kapil Mishra carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur metro station on February 23, just 2 km away from peaceful protests that were going on at Jaffrabad.