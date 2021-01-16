Dense fog delays 130 flights from and to Delhi airport

  • Jan 16 2021, 21:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2021, 21:24 ist
A man rides cycle near the Vijay Chowk, amid a cold and foggy winter morning in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Dense fog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning sending air and rail traffic schedules haywire and delaying at least 130 flights.

Low visibility procedures were implemented at the Delhi International Airport here from 1.30 am as fog gathered on the runways. Only CAT III-A and CAT-III-B compliant aircraft and pilots were able to operate.

Airport officials said at least 130 flights—80 departing from Delhi and 50 flying into the national capital—were delayed due to the dense fog.

Vistara informed its passengers that bad weather in Delhi is likely to impact its services and asked passengers to check flight status updates either from its website or by sending an SMS to the given number.

IndiGo flights in Delhi, Bagdogra, Chandigarh, Dibrugarh have been impacted, the airlines said on Saturday.

Spicejet flights in Delhi, Amritsar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Surat, Jammu, Kanpur, Darbhanga have been affected, the airlines said asking passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

At least 19 trains have been fully cancelled due to the fog situation in North Delhi, according to railway officials. The cancelled trains include New Delhi-Kanpur holiday special, Lucknow-Agra InterCity, Sikkim Mahananda Express.

