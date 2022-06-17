Deve Gowda won't run for Presidential post: Kumaraswamy

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda will not run for Presidential post, JD(S) legislature party leader and his son H D Kumaraswamy clarified on Friday.

"Deve Gowda's name is not there. That question doesn't arise. He's not interested even," Kumaraswamy told reporters. "Till he's alive, Gowda's goal is to see the formation of an independent JD(S) government in Karnataka," he added.

Gowda, 89, is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Kumaraswamy said he and Gowda were invited by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to attend a meeting to discuss candidates for the July 18 presidential election. "In that meeting, 17 parties participated and each had its views. On June 20, another meeting will be held," he said.

Poll campaign

Eyeing the upcoming Bengaluru civic body elections, the JD(S) will organise a 17-day long 'Janata Mitra' campaign starting July 1 in the city.

During the campaign, JD(S) leaders will travel across Bengaluru visiting all the wards and requesting people to give the regional party a chance to provide good governance, Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters after a preliminary meeting to discuss the new campaign, Kumaraswamy said the 'Janata Mitra' is aimed at making citizens understand the party's contribution to Bengaluru. "We want to send a message to the people of the city," he said. The valedictory of the campaign will be held at the National College grounds where the party wants to gather 50,000 to one lakh party workers and supporters.