DH Cartoon | J&K Block elections, unblocking democracy

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar
  Oct 25 2019, 08:34am ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2019, 08:34am ist
DH Cartoons by Sajith Kumar

Nearly 100 per cent polling was recorded in Jammu district in the maiden Block Development Council (BDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The electoral exercise, the first in the state after the abrogation of its special status, was boycotted by the Congress, the National Conference and the PDP.

"Jammu district has registered a polling percentage of 99.5. Out of the 2,703 voters, 2,690 voted in 20 blocks," District Electoral Officer Sushma Chauhan said.

The polling percentage till 11 am was 50 per cent and when it ended at 1 pm it was 99.5 per cent, she said. Polling in Jammu began at 9 am.

 

