DH Covid-19 Helpbook: Download now!

DH Covid-19 Helpbook: From FAQs to helplines to everything to need to know

This helpbook is packed with comprehensive and vital information that may help you combat the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic

DHNS
  • Apr 30 2021, 22:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 22:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI photo

Dear Readers,

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic impacts each one of us one way or the other. As a service to our readers, we have created the DH Covid-19 Helpbook.

From helpline numbers to guidelines: This helpbook is packed with comprehensive and vital information that may help you combat the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. All the information in DH Covid-19 Helpbook has been collated from reliable sources and is verified by Deccan Herald editorial team.

We request you to share this helpbook with your family, friends & colleagues. Stay safe, stay indoors & wear a mask.

- Team Deccan Herald

 

 

